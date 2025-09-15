Latest
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Scott Harrison
Scott Harrison
Key details
Job title:
IP Director
Firm:
Swindell & Pearson
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Patents, Prosecution
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Recommended
Company Latest
New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
Swindell & Pearson
