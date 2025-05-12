Subscribe

Sabin Tigu

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Ploum
  • Jurisdiction: Netherlands
  • Type: Contentious




More leaders

profile
Willem Leppink
Partner   Ploum  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Wouter Pors leaves Bird & Bird for boutique Dutch firm
Fakes and how to fight them