Subscribe

Rohan Swarup

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Associate Partner
  • Firm: Singh & Singh Law Firm LLP
  • Jurisdiction: India




More leaders

profile
Sudeep Chatterjee
Senior Partner   Singh & Singh Law Firm LLP  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
UK-India trade deal is ‘missed opportunity’, say industry bodies
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them