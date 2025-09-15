Subscribe

Robert Peake

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Keystone Law
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trademarks, Copyright, Patents, Design
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Artist challenges US Copyright Office decision over image that used AI
Artist challenges US Copyright Office decision over image that used AI
Keystone Law secures three new litigators
Breaking tradition: How Keystone helps lawyers find more freedom




More leaders

Leaders
James Tumbridge
Partner   Keystone Law  




More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed