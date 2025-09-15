Latest
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Rafi Allos
Rafi Allos
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
A&O Shearman
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
IP Transactional, Litigation, Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
Company Latest
Tech litigators join Hogan Lovells’ Paris practice from A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance expands IP team with A&O Shearman hire
White & Case strengthens London IP practice with former A&O Shearman trio
More leaders
profile
Krystyna Szczepanowska-Kozlowska
Partner
A&O Shearman
Leaders
Marjan Noor
Partner
A&O Shearman
Diversity
Laëtitia Bénard
Global Co-Head – Litigation
A&O Shearman
Leaders
Mark Ridgway
Partner
A&O Shearman
