Subscribe

Obianuju Otudor

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Senior IP Counsel
  • Firm: MTN Communications PLC- inhouse counsel
  • Jurisdiction: Nigeria
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test