Subscribe

Moïra Truijens

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Klos
  • Jurisdiction: Netherlands
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Wouter Pors leaves Bird & Bird for boutique Dutch firm
Fakes and how to fight them