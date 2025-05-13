Ming-Tao Yang served as the managing partner of Finnegan’s Palo Alto office before stepping into his current role of partner-in-charge of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Yang also advocates for D&I in the legal profession through leadership positions, community outreach, and pro bono work. He develops and oversees D&I-focused initiatives and programmes, such the Finnegan IP Summit and the VISION Summit, designed to promote and increase diversity in the IP community. Yang also devotes time to pro bono matters to support people in need in San Francisco Bay Area communities. He represents tenants in jury trials, settlement conferences, and other proceedings before state courts, helping to advance and safeguard tenants’ rights. His work has been recognised on the Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll. He was also interviewed by Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto and featured in its 2022 Annual Gala video for securing a jury verdict upholding tenants’ rights.