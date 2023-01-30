TM litigator makes ‘homecoming’ to major US law firm

Finnegan welcomes back a “stand-out” trademark attorney after 11 years.

Finnegan has welcomed trademark attorney Lisa London back to the firm, who returns from Belles Katz after a tenure of 11 years.

London, who worked at Finnegan from 1993 until 2006, will rejoin as an of counsel in the firm’s office in Washington, DC.

Her practice will focus on trademark portfolio management; domestic and foreign trademark clearance, prosecution, maintenance, and enforcement; trademark licensing; advertising; copyright registration and enforcement; and domain name disputes.

She will also represent clients in trademark and unfair competition litigation before US district courts and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

Commenting on her new role, London said: “I am excited to return to Finnegan and work with such an exceptional group of attorneys. It is a homecoming for my practice.”

Danny Awdeh, leader of the firm’s trademark, copyright, and advertising practice, said: “During her previous tenure at Finnegan, Lisa embodied the firm’s commitment to excellence and our team-oriented approach to achieving the best results for our clients.

“Lisa is an absolute stand-out across trademark disciplines. We’ve always hoped that she would one day return to the firm and are thrilled to have her back on our team.”

