Subscribe

Mei Tsang

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Umberg Zipser LLP
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

profile
Ryan Dean
Partner   Umberg Zipser LLP  
profile
Priti Phukan Ph.D
Partner   Umberg Zipser LLP  
profile
Martin Fessenmaier, Ph.D
Senior Patent Agent   Umberg Zipser LLP  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test