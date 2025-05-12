Subscribe

Mabel Klimt

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Managing Partner | Head of Media & Entertainment
  • Firm: Elzaburu
  • Jurisdiction: Spain
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

profile
Enrique Armijo
Partner Litigation Department   Elzaburu  
profile
Colm Ahern
Partner Litigation Department   Elzaburu  
profile
Ruth Sanchez
Head Patent Prosecution   Elzaburu  
profile
Ruth Benito
Head Data Protection   Elzaburu  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test