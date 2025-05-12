Subscribe

Kyle Dalton

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Head: Litigation & Patents
  • Firm: Moore Attorneys
  • Jurisdiction: South Africa
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

profile
Shane Moore
Managing Partner   Moore Attorneys  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test