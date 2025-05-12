Subscribe

John Fisher

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner - Patent Attorney
  • Firm: Gill Jennings & Every
  • Jurisdiction: UK

Company Latest

Potter Clarkson hires Gill Jennings & Every partners
Gill Jennings & Every




More leaders

profile
Alasdair MacQuarrie
Chairman   Gill Jennings & Every  
profile
Edward Carstairs
Partner   Gill Jennings & Every  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test