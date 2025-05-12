Subscribe

Jenny Shostak

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Fisher Friedman IP
  • Jurisdiction: Israel




More leaders

profile
Michal Fisher
Founder - Senior Partner   Fisher Friedman IP  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test