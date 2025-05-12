Subscribe

Jennifer Bailey

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Shareholder
  • Firm: Erise IP
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Contentious

Company Latest

Practice tips for the USPTO’s 2019 revised subject matter eligibility guidance
Practice tips for the USPTO’s 2019 revised subject matter eligibility guidance








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test