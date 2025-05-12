Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Janusz Luterek
Janusz Luterek
Key details
Job title:
Head of Africa Patents | Partner
Firm:
CWB
Jurisdiction:
South Africa
Type:
Non-Contentious, Contentious
Company Latest
'Nothing can stand in the way of our work': Ukraine resumes IP system
More leaders
profile
Claudia Berndt
Head of MENA Patents/Partner
CWB
profile
Theuns Van De Merwe
Head of MENA Trade Marks/Partner
CWB
profile
Victor Williams
Head of Africa Trade Marks / Africa Managing Partner
CWB
profile
Slobodan Petošević
Group COO/EECA Managing Partner
CWB
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
'Nothing can stand in the way of our work': Ukraine resumes IP system
Fakes and how to fight them