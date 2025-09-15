Subscribe

Jagvir Purewal

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Forresters
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended

Company Latest

WATCH: UPC so far - a patentee-friendly European court?
WATCH: UPC so far - a patentee-friendly European court?
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
WATCH: UPC so far - a patentee-friendly European court?




More leaders

profile
Kate Cruse
Partner   Forresters  
profile
Jenny Donald
Partner   Forresters  
profile
Matthew Shaw
Managing Partner   Forresters  
profile
Emma Johnson
Partner   Forresters  




More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed