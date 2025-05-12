Subscribe

Huw Moses

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Managing Partner of HSM IP Ltd. and Team Leader.
  • Firm: HSM IP
  • Jurisdiction: Latin America, Caribbean
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

profile
Kate Cleary
IP Manager   HSM IP  
profile
Mrinali Menon
Senior Intellectual Property Manager   HSM IP  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test