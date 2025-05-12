Subscribe

Hunter Baker

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Chair – Pharmaceutical Practice
  • Firm: Wolf Greenfield
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious




More leaders

profile
Dan Young
Chair – Biotechnology Practice Business Development Committee   Wolf Greenfield  
profile
Rober Walat
President and Managing Partner   Wolf Greenfield  
profile
Libbie DiMarco
Co-Chair – Washington, DC Office   Wolf Greenfield  
profile
Jason Honeyman
Shareholder   Wolf Greenfield  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test