Graham Burnett-Hall

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Shoosmiths
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trade Secrets, Copyright, Patents, Design
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Recommended

