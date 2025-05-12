Subscribe

Georgina Hart

Key details

  • Job title: Legal Director – IP
  • Firm: Wiggin
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Future Champions - 2025, WIPR Future Champion 2025

