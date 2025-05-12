Subscribe

Franca Onukaire

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: General Manager | Head IP Department & Corporate Services
  • Firm: PMS & Goshen IP
  • Jurisdiction: Nigera
  • Type: Non-Contentious








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test