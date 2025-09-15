Subscribe

David Wilkinson

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Eversheds Sutherland
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Four-lawyer team joins Cozen O’Connor’s new San Diego office
Four-lawyer team joins Cozen O’Connor’s new San Diego office








More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed