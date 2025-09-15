Subscribe

David Almeling

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: O'Melveny & Myers
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Highly Recommended

Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR's 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
