Subscribe

Dan Pierce

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Temple Bright
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: IP Transactional, Licensing, Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Temple Bright expands IP and tech practice




More leaders

Leaders
Jeremy Morton
Partner   Temple Bright  




More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed