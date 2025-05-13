Chenyan Wu

Chenyan is licensed to practice patent work in China and US. With 19 years of work experience, she has worked at Chinese and US IP firms and interned at a multinational corporation based in the US.Chenyan served as vice chair of the Patent Cooperation Treaty Issues Committee of AIPLA. Over the course of her career, she worked with Chinese and foreign clients, gaining extensive experience in patent and trademark matters. Her expertise covers prosecution, invalidation, enforcement, and opinion works. She has successfully obtained hundreds of design patents for her clients across a wide variety of products. She assists multinational corporations in protecting their intellectual property globally, including IP strategy, patent portfolio management, and enforcement.Chenyan is a frequent speaker invited by prestigious organizations such as the USPTO, EPO, AIPLA, and ABA to discuss intellectual property strategy in China. She has also published numerous articles on intellectual property.