Subscribe

Brian Turung

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: UB Greensfelder
  • Jurisdiction: USA




More leaders

profile
Mary Ann Wymore
Partner   UB Greensfelder  
profile
Michael Marrero
Partner   UB Greensfelder  
profile
Susan Meyer
Partner   UB Greensfelder  
profile
Amanda Roach
Partner   UB Greensfelder  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test