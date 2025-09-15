Latest
Leaders Directory 2025
Brian Cordery
Brian Cordery
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Bristows
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Litigation, Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Outstanding
Company Latest
New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
German legislation for UPC ratification comes into force
The challenges of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and smart contracts on litigation
