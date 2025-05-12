Subscribe

Bo Stenhuus

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: CEO | Partner
  • Firm: Chas. Hude A/S
  • Jurisdiction: Denmark
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

profile
Alexander Gantzler Døssing
Partner   Chas. Hude A/S  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test