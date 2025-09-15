Subscribe

Beatriz San Martin

san-martin_beatriz

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Arnold & Porter
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended

Company Latest

Anthropic avoids damages risk in deal with authors over AI training
Anthropic avoids damages risk in deal with authors over AI training
Luxury brands expert returns to Cowan Liebowitz & Latman
Arnold & Porter hires ‘high-calibre’ patent litigators in Chicago








More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed