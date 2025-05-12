Subscribe

Avi Freeman

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner & Attorney
  • Firm: Beck Greener
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious

Company Latest

CIPA’s new president to offer ‘stronger voice for in-house attorneys’
CIPA’s new president to offer ‘stronger voice for in-house attorneys’
Panasonic EU relocation won’t have major IP impact: lawyers
Software patentability: a changing world




More leaders

profile
Anna Hatt
Partner & Patent Attorney   Beck Greener  
profile
Ben Muir
Partner & Patent Attorney   Beck Greener  
Diversity
Matt Dixon
Executive Chair   Beck Greener  
profile
Ian Bartlett
Partner   Beck Greener  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test