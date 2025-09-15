Subscribe

Amy Candido

amy_candido

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Simpson Thacher
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Services: Trade Secrets, Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher
Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher








More features

How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed
Denmark’s deepfake law: The new face of AI protection for Europe?