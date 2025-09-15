Subscribe

Adam Gershenson

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Cooley
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Anthropic signs historic $1.5bn copyright settlement
Anthropic signs historic $1.5bn copyright settlement
TM partner returns ‘home’ to Foley & Lardner
EIP appoints trademark practice head




More leaders

profile
Heidi Keefe
Partner   Cooley  




More features

How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Anthropic signs historic $1.5bn copyright settlement
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed