Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Trade Secrets Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Webinars
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Adam Alper
Adam Alper
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Kirkland & Ellis
Jurisdiction:
USA
Services:
Trade Secrets, Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
Global Trade Secrets 2025: Highly Recommended
Company Latest
New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
Jury awards Dyson $16.4m in false advertising clash
Court on camera
More leaders
Diversity
Amy Abeloff
Of counsel
Kirkland & Ellis
Leaders
Oscar Robinson
Partner
Kirkland & Ellis
Leaders
Daniel Lim
Partner
Kirkland & Ellis
Leaders
Michael De Vries
Partner
Kirkland & Ellis
More features
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed
Denmark’s deepfake law: The new face of AI protection for Europe?