Subscribe
shutterstock_399778786_paul_brady_photography
17 June 2021Muireann Bolger

Khan sworn in as chair of US FTC

Lina Khan has been sworn as chair of the US Federal Trade Commission, after President Joe Biden appointed the democrat to a term on the commission that expires September 25, 2024.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
US policy: friend or foe to SEPs?
27 May 2022   Last week, the Federal Trade Commission intervened in several disputes over standard-essential patents, including a Federal Circuit row between technology firm Philips and aerospace and defence company Thales.
Patents
Former FTC official heads to Edwards Wildman
9 January 2014   Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP has hired Edward Glynn, a former senior official at the Federal Trade Commission.
Patents
FTC and Qualcomm present closing arguments in FRAND trial
30 January 2019   Closing arguments in the antitrust suit brought by the US Federal Trade Commission against Qualcomm have wrapped up, and the case is now in the hands of a judge.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton