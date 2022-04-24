Subscribe
shutterstock_1845996703_waldemarus
24 April 2022Jurisdiction reportsRyo Maruyama

Japan: Tighter controls on the influx of counterfeit goods

Goods that infringe on trademark rights are subject to confiscation by the Japan Customs and Tariff Bureau (CTB), which is an internal bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Finance. Currently however, because only “the act having a business nature” constitutes an infringement of trademark rights, the act of importing counterfeit goods for “personal use” does not constitute an infringement. Therefore, goods imported for personal use are currently not subject to confiscation by Japan customs.

Amendments to the Japan Trademark Law and Design Law came into force on April 1, 2022. They have been introduced with the purpose of clarifying that the act of a foreign business entity using a person in Japan to bring in counterfeit goods by mail constitutes an act of trademark or design rights infringement.

Previously, there has not been an accepted explanation as to whether such an act of a foreign business entity constitutes an infringement of trademark rights. Figure 1 by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) shows the acts that are newly specified as infringement on trademarks or design rights.

Specifically, the following wording in Japanese is added to article 2 of Japan’s Trademark Law as paragraph 7: “In this Act, the act of importing shall include the act of a person in a foreign country to cause another person to bring goods into Japan from a foreign country.” (Translated from Japanese).

“There has not been an accepted explanation as to whether such an act of a foreign business entity constitutes an infringement of trademark rights.” - Ryo Maruyama, Kyosei

Similar wording in Japanese is added to the Design Law article 2 as part of paragraph 2, that further defines the acts, meaning in English: “‘Working’ of a design in this Act shall mean the following acts: (i) manufacturing, using, assigning, leasing, exporting or importing (in this Act, the act of importing shall include the act of a person in a foreign country to cause another person to bring goods into Japan from a foreign country, the same applies hereinafter), or offering for assignment or lease (including displaying for the purpose of assignment or lease, the same applies hereinafter) of an article to the design.”

These amendments are expected to strengthen regulations by the Japan CTB on the private import of counterfeit goods.

Previously, there has not been an accepted explanation as to whether such an act of a foreign business entity constitutes an infringement of trademark rights. Figure 1 by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) shows the acts that are newly specified as infringement on trademarks or design rights.

Figure 1: Tightening Regulations on the Import of Counterfeit Goods from Outside Japan

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Japan launches guidelines for SEP licensing negotiations
31 March 2022   In a bid to provide clear rules on standard-essential patent licensing, the Japanese government has issued guidelines for those engaging in negotiation to follow.
Copyright
Japan considers new cosplay copyright rules
27 January 2021   The Japanese government is considering how best to regulate cosplay using copyright law.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis