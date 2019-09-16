Subscribe
shutterstock_681649144_jonathan_weiss
16 September 2019Jurisdiction reportsElisabetta Guolo and Chiara Domeniconi

Italy jurisdiction report: Selective distribution case turns heads

In the present case, Sisley claimed that on the platform www.amazon.it, Sisley products were offered for sale in violation of the complainant’s selective distribution system, with consequent serious damage to the prestige and image of its trademark.

In particular, Sisley argued the counterfeiting of its ‘Sisley’ trademark by Amazon and unfair competition under article 2598 (1), (2) and (3) of the Italian Civil Code, claiming the non-applicability of the trademark exhaustion principle. Sisley also contended copyright infringement in relation to the unauthorised use of images reproducing Sisley products taken from some advertising campaigns.

With reference to the trademark exhaustion principle, the court verified the applicability of article 5 of the Italian Industrial Property Code, according to which once a product bearing a trademark has been introduced into the European territory, with the consent of its owner, the owner may no longer oppose the further and subsequent commercialisation of the product, unless there are “legitimate reasons”.

Those reasons may include the existence of a selective distribution network, namely if: a) the product being sold is a luxury or prestigious item which justifies the choice to adopt such a system; and b) there is a real detriment to the luxury or prestigious image of the trademark as a result of commercialisation by third parties outside of the selective distribution network.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Court of Milan upholds counterfeiting allegations against Zara
2 July 2018   The Court of Milan has upheld counterfeiting allegations against fashion brand Zara, in a decision which confirmed that damages for registered and unregistered designs may be claimed in an EU jurisdiction other than the main defendant’s home state.
Trademarks
Trademark reform in Italy: a shift in focus
30 November 2015   In what is a significant shift, impending EU trademark reforms in Italy will allow parties to challenge granted trademarks on both relative and absolute grounds. Luigi Manna of Martini Manna Avvocati reports.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis