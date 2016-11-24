Subscribe
24 November 2016Jurisdiction reportsPhoebe Yeh

Draft rules for pharmaceuticals cause concern

In order to comply with chapter 18 (on intellectual property) of the TPP, the amendment may affect the domestic pharmaceutical industry and therefore some scepticism that it may have a negative effect on the Taiwanese pharmaceutical sector has arisen.

Data exclusivity

The amendment clarifies that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) will not accept or process any applications for market approval of drugs that cite data for the same (existing) new ingredient drug within three years of that product’s approval. In addition, rival market approval will only be granted after five years from the approval of a drug with a new ingredient, meaning the owner of an approved new drug essentially enjoys a five-year duration of market exclusivity.

On the other hand, the duration of data exclusivity for a new therapeutic indication will be three years from approval, or five years if the clinical trials are performed in Taiwan. For new drugs or new indications granted with market approval from a foreign authority, the aforementioned exclusivity will be applicable only when the application for Taiwanese marketing approval is submitted within a specified time period from the foreign approval, namely three years for new drugs, or two years for new indications.

Patent linkage

The amendment includes a new chapter, 4-1, which specifically provides patent linkage to connect a drug’s IP protection and regulatory approval for marketing. According to the new provisions of the patent linkage system, a new drug owner, usually a patentee, should list the patents and submit required information within 45 days of receiving marketing approval or patent issuance, whichever is later.

Eligible subject matter for patent-listing includes pharmaceutical substances, compositions or formulations, and medicinal use. In some circumstances of changes to patent status, the updated patent information should be reported within 45 days of the occurrence.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports
Professional responsibility and practice before the USPTO