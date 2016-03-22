ICANN seeks volunteers for gTLD group

ICANN’s Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) is seeking volunteers to join a new working group to assess rights protection mechanisms (RPMs) related to new generic top-level domains (gTLDs).

The GNSO has called for volunteers for a new group that will conduct a policy development process to review RPMs.

The group will conduct reviews of gTLDs in two phases.

Phase one focuses on the review of all the RPMs that were developed in the new gTLD programme and their effectiveness and relevance. Phase two includes monitoring and co-ordinating with other ICANN groups working on topics that may overlap.

The working group’s meetings will be available to the public. Those who are interested can volunteer.

