Thara Russell
Key details
- Job title: Director & Assistant General Counsel—Intellectual Property
- Organisation:Capital One
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Thara Russell manages a growing and diverse portfolio of IP assets and strategies for Capital One. Her experience includes patent portfolio development, trade secret guidance, IP transaction advice, strategic IP leverage, and IP risk mitigation.
Comments
Private practice peers comment that Thara is “fantastic across the board” and “thoughtful and insightful with respect to crafting Capital One’s patent assets”.
“She’s also very active in the IP community, presenting at conferences and mentoring junior attorneys.”