Profile

Lindesay Low is deputy director legal affairs at the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA). He oversees the legal framework protecting the geographical indication of Scotch Whisky.

Edinburgh-based Low manages litigation, trademark portfolios, government policy, and international relationships.

Previously he served as senior legal counsel for Asia and the Americas and senior legal counsel at the SWA. His private practice career included roles as a senior solicitor in commercial litigation at Dundas & Wilson; litigation associate at Ledingham Chalmers; assistant solicitor at Aberdein Considine; and trainee solicitor at McClure Naismith.

His focus spans intellectual property and trade law as well as international regulatory affairs.