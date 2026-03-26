Hiu Kei Lim
Key details
- Job title: Director & Senior Legal Counsel
- Organisation:Sandisk Technologies
- Geography: Malaysia
- Practice Areas: Trademarks, Patents
- Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Hiu Kei Lim is a director and senior legal counsel at Sandisk Technologies, based in Kuala Lumpur.
Kim was appointed to the role in February 2025.Sandisk is a US multinational computer technology company headquartered in Milpitas, California.
It designs and manufactures flash memory products such as memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives.
Lim has extensive experience in both contentious and non-contentious intellectual property matters relating to trademarks, copyright, patents, industrial designs and trade secrets.
She has crafted and implemented effective anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting programmes. She has also executed and coordinated numerous successful raids with law enforcement agencies for world-renowned brand owners from diverse sectors.
Kim has drafted and reviewed multiple IP- and technology-related agreements. She serves on the Anticounterfeiting Committee of the International Trademark Association (INTA).
Comments
“Hiu Kei Lim is an excellent counsel.”
“Hiu Kei Lim consistently provides clear and practical instructions that enable external counsel to act efficiently and decisively, even in high-pressure or multi-jurisdictional matters. Her ability to respond promptly, assess issues with insight, and drive matters forward makes her an exceptional senior legal counsel and a trusted partner in global IP management.”
“Hiu Kei Lim consistently demonstrates sound judgement and strategic thinking with a practical approach to SanDisk’s IP management. She understands the concept of aligning IP strategy with business priorities and communicates complex issues clearly to commercial teams.
“Lim is collaborative, reliable and solutions-oriented which are qualities that make her a trusted partner across the organisation and a strong representative of in-house IP counsel at a global level.”