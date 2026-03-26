Profile

Hiu Kei Lim is a director and senior legal counsel at Sandisk Technologies, based in Kuala Lumpur.

Kim was appointed to the role in February 2025.Sandisk is a US multinational computer technology company headquartered in Milpitas, California.

It designs and manufactures flash memory products such as memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives.

Lim has extensive experience in both contentious and non-contentious intellectual property matters relating to trademarks, copyright, patents, industrial designs and trade secrets.

She has crafted and implemented effective anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting programmes. She has also executed and coordinated numerous successful raids with law enforcement agencies for world-renowned brand owners from diverse sectors.

Kim has drafted and reviewed multiple IP- and technology-related agreements. She serves on the Anticounterfeiting Committee of the International Trademark Association (INTA).