Profile

Derek Smith brings over 40 years of experience to his role as vice president of intellectual property at Geotab— a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. His IP expertise spans patent application and prosecution to litigation support as well as artificial intelligence (AI) data-driven tiered patent strategies.Smith’s career began in systems and computer engineering at IBM Canada in 1983 and he has since evolved into executive leadership roles building IP strategy for global technology organisations including Husky Injection Molding Systems, Bell Canada, and Geotab. Throughout this experience he has partnered directly with C-suite executives and board members to position IP not as a legal activity but a core driver of business strategy, competitive differentiation, and long-term value.Smith also lectures at Carleton University. He is an IP coach and the founder of both Magneto Innovation Management and Muldrew Air Services.