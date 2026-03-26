Profile

Amanda Luz is brand protection manager at Adidas US and has spent nearly a decade at the global sportswear company.

Her role includes counselling on trademark enforcement, supporting the defence of intellectual property claims and litigations, and leading Adidas’s brand protection plan in the US and Canada in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Luz began her career focused on brand protection, data privacy, and legal strategy supporting Adidas’s enforcement actions in Brazil and cross‑regional initiatives across Latin America.