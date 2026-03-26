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Amanda Luz

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Key details

  • Job title: Brand Protection Manager
  • Organisation:Adidas
  • Geography: Brazil
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Up-and-Coming

Profile

Amanda Luz is brand protection manager at Adidas US and has spent nearly a decade at the global sportswear company. 

Her role includes counselling on trademark enforcement, supporting the defence of intellectual property claims and litigations, and leading Adidas’s brand protection plan in the US and Canada in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Luz began her career focused on brand protection, data privacy, and legal strategy supporting Adidas’s enforcement actions in Brazil and cross‑regional initiatives across Latin America.

Comments

“I am nominating Amanda Luz for her outstanding achievement in brand protection and global market impact. She has transitioned her expertise to the US—delivering enforcement capability in one of the most competitive jurisdictions and demonstrating measurable results in online and offline brand preservation.

“Her work reflects a data-driven and commercially-aligned approach—tackling marketplace infringements, coordinating with cross-functional teams, and elevating brand value through proactive risk management. This move is not only a personal milestone but a strategic contribution to strengthening brand integrity in a key global market.”

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