Dubai ‘economic zone’ enacts wide-ranging IP law

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has enacted a new law governing all aspects of IP enforcement, effective today, November 21.

The DIFC is a special economic zone in the city with its own independent judicial system.

Independent zones such as these are usually created to provide special tax arrangements to businesses, with the aim of creating an economic hub.

The DIFC operates its own legal system based on English common law, and has also introduced economic, tax, and IP laws specific to the district.

The latest of these, the DIFC Intellectual Property Law, Law No. 4 of 2019, has now been approved by ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The new law will provide for the recognition of UAE IP registrations, including trademarks, patents, and industrial designs.

It also establishes a new post, the commissioner of intellectual property, who will be responsible for enforcing the law, dispute resolution, and the imposition of fines for infringement.

Essa Kazim, governor of the DIFC, said the law was in line with the zone’s status as a “regional hub for innovation and creativity”, Gulf News reported.

He added: “the newly-enacted law will reaffirm our commitment to continuously enhancing our legislative infrastructure in order to give leading global institutions, start-ups and individuals the certainty and freedom they need to innovate with confidence and develop creative solutions within the MEASA region, through Dubai.”

