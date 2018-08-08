Subscribe
istock-491974788-dk_photos
8 August 2018Copyright

Dubai targets social networks in counterfeiting crackdown

The Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) has this year shut down 4,879 social media accounts which were being used to sell counterfeit products.

Local news site Gulf News said the department has been working with brand owners to tackle the online problem during the first half of 2018, in a release shared on Sunday, August 5.

The social media accounts reportedly had around 33.5 million followers in total.

The crackdown is part of the DED’s plan to protect brand owners and e-commerce, and preserve Dubai’s position as a sustainable, competitive trade hub.

Ebrahim Behzad, director of IP rights protection management at the DED, said: “Social networking accounts have come in handy for many who trade in counterfeit goods nowadays.”

He added that the DED is seeking to prevent this “misuse of modern technology”.

In addition to removing the social media accounts, the DED shut down 30 websites for the same reason.

The platforms were selling products such as cosmetics, bags, accessories, and watches.

Behzad has asked consumers not to purchase fake goods.

Earlier this year, research revealed that availability of counterfeit makeup products on social media has become increasingly pervasive, with 19.5% of online shoppers purchasing fake cosmetics online by mistake.

In its ‘Fake Up’ report, Red Points, an organisation which uses technology to address brand and copyright challenges, suggested that social media monitoring is now a “must” for cosmetics brands as counterfeiters are using the platforms effectively to market and sell fake makeup.

Also this year, Europol said more than 20,000 packages containing counterfeit items, including cosmetics, had been seized from social media platforms. As part of the investigation, 1,000 social media accounts and 10,000 online shops were shut down.

This story was  first published on TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden