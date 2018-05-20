Subscribe
istock-911190496_ansonmiao
20 May 2018Faisal Daudpota

Groundless Threats of Trademark Infringement

Common law statutes often provide for preemptive legal proceedings against groundless threats of trademark infringement. Such laws usually include nuances like that of Section 52 of Pakistan’s Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001 (TMO’01), which says that where a person makes a “threat” to bring a legal action against another person on the ground that the other person has (a) infringed a registered trademark; or (b) infringed a trademark claimed as registered; the person “threatened” may bring preemptive legal proceedings for relief against the person making the threat.

However, if the “threat” has not been defined, TMO’01 clarifies that notification that a trademark is registered or that an application for registration has been made shall not constitute a “threat.” Further, it says that such preemptive legal proceedings can be initiated to seek relief, including (a) a declaration that the threats are unjustifiable; (b) an injunction against the continuance of the threats; or (c) damages in respect of any loss sustained by the threats.

Further, the law states that such preemptive legal proceedings by the person “threatened” will fail if the person making the threat shows that the relevant acts (in respect of which legal action was threatened) are (a) an infringement of the registered trademark concerned; or (b) would be an infringement of the given registered trademark.

Notwithstanding the foregoing defenses for the person making the threat, such preemptive legal proceedings by the person “threatened” may still be maintainable if he shows that the registration of the given trademark is (a) invalid; or (b) liable to be revoked.

Tricky Causes of Action
Common law courts understand perfectly that causes of action for preemptive legal proceedings are tricky. Leading courts from various countries have always cautioned about the awkwardness of such cases by making the point that the right to institute a suit for infringement of a registered trademark is an important one.

"Preemptive legal proceedings must be viewed cautiously, because through such proceedings the court is usually called on to pass an order restraining the defendant from instituting a suit."

Also, it is settled law that unless there is an express statutory bar, the right of a person to institute a suit should not normally be interfered with. Thus, essentially the preemptive legal proceedings must be viewed cautiously, because through such proceedings the court is usually called on to pass an order restraining the defendant from instituting a suit.

When a Cause of Action Arises and Expires
There is an inherent limitation to such causes of action. That is, preemptive legal proceedings seeking an injunction against groundless threats for trademark infringement can arise only from the date on which the “threat” for alleged infringement has been made, and that such a cause of action expires on the date on which legal proceedings have been initiated by the person that originally issued the “threat” of infringement action.

Claimant’s Burden of Proof
In typical circumstances of preemptive legal proceedings seeking injunction against groundless threats for trademark infringement, the claimant must prove that:
· The claimant has received threats of an imminent legal action by the defendant for alleged trademark infringement;
· The defendant does not have any valid trademark right; and
· The claimant has not committed any actions of trademark infringement (and will be able to successfully defend himself against a trademark infringement claim).

Defendant’s Burden of Proof
Again, in typical circumstances of preemptive legal proceedings seeking injunction against groundless threats for trademark infringement, the defendant must prove that:
· The defendant has the statutory right to claim infringement and issue a threat of legal action against the claimant;
· The defendant has a valid trademark right;
· The claimant cannot stop the defendant from exercising his legal right;
· The claimant has committed actions of trademark infringement (and will lose the case of trademark infringement); and
· The defendant has already initiated the legal action for infringement of the given trademark.

Faisal Daudpota is Senior Partner at Daudpota International (UAE). He can be contacted at: faisal@daudpota.com

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown