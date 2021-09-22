Tiffany Cunningham
Key details
- Job title:Partner
- Jurisdiction:United States, US
- Practice area:Litigation, Life Sciences
Tiffany Cunningham was nominated by US President Joe Biden as one of the first black female judges of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She serves as trial and appellate counsel for Fortune 500 companies, small enterprises, and individuals in complex patent and trade secret disputes. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and also earned a BSc in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which would make her one of the few judges on the Federal Circuit with a technical degree. Before joining Perkins, Cunningham worked at Kirkland & Ellis, where she was part of a team representing BlackBerry that succeeded in reversing a nearly $150 million jury verdict against the tech company in a patent suit.
More profiles
Women In IP
Partner, UK Clare Robinson joined Osborne Clarke after qualifying in 1987 and became a partner at the firm in 1992. Robinson is a leading litigator in IP disputes and has more than 20 years‚Äô experience advising clients on resolving complex and substantial cases. She acts for clients in the UK and overseas, and is recognised for her ability to maximise strategic opportunities for her clients and achieve cost-effective results. As well as handling substantial litigation, she is experienced in other forms of dispute resolution, such as mediation and commercial arbitration.
Women In IP
Partner Zoë Butler has been a partner at Powell Gilbert since its founding in 2007. She combines a technical background with a wealth of experience handling complex, multi-jurisdictional IP disputes across a broad range of technological areas and industry sectors. Over the past year, Butler has continued to play a leading role in a number of significant, high-profile, international patent cases including in tech, media and telecoms and in life sciences sectors. She advises on related issues arising from international technology standards, such as patent pools, licensing and licensing agreements made according to FRAND terms and counsels on patent litigation strategy.