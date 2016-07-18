Maryanne Armstrong

Women In IP

Partner Cyra Nargolwalla heads Plasseraud IP's chemistry and life sciences practice group. She has more than 27 years of experience as a patent attorney, with an excellent track record in representing clients in opposition and appeal proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO), in both French and English. Her notable cases include EPO Opposition & Appeal proceedings in the areas of botulinum toxin; gene-editing; vaccines; and antibodies for cancer treatment. She is a regular speaker at conferences on biotech/pharmaceutical patent matters as well as on litigation-related topics. She has been invited to the EPO several times to speak with examiners on how to provide better client satisfaction with respect to examination and opposition procedures.