Julia Anne Matheson
Key details
- Job title:Partner
- Jurisdiction:United States - Washington DC, United States, US - Washington DC, US
- Practice area:Licensing, Unfair Competition, Dispute Resolution, Media
Julia Anne Matheson has 30 years of experience in the fields of trademarks, trade dress, product configuration, and unfair competition. Her practice includes worldwide portfolio management as well as enforcement, due diligence, false advertising, licensing, social media, and internet disputes. She has been lead counsel in more than 100 inter partes proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, as well as litigating before the federal courts. Matheson represents clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies and multinational organisations in industries including communications/internet, consumer goods, personal care products, retail, food and beverage, fashion, entertainment, pharmaceutical, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and financial services as well as numerous associations and charities.